Pirates Kidnap 9 People From Norwegian Ship Off Nigerian Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Pirates attacked a Norwegian vessel off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped nine people, media reported Thursday.

The vessel Sendje Berge belongs to Norwegian energy company BW Offshore and was mostly staffed by Nigerian nationals, Norwegian outlet E24 reported.

"The ship Sendje Berge was captured by pirates off the coast of Nigeria.

Team of 9 abducted," the company said, according to E24.

The attack occurred overnight under murky circumstances. The rest of the crew was left unharmed.

The Gulf of Guinea is Africa's most economically active and oil-rich region. Pirate activity in the region has increased in recent years, prompting Nigeria, Ghana and other surrounding regions to set up a naval coordination operation to combat the phenomenon.