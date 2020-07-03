UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Kidnap 9 People From Norwegian Ship Off Nigerian Coast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pirates Kidnap 9 People From Norwegian Ship Off Nigerian Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Pirates attacked a Norwegian vessel off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped nine people, media reported Thursday.

The vessel Sendje Berge belongs to Norwegian energy company BW Offshore and was mostly staffed by Nigerian nationals, Norwegian outlet E24 reported.

"The ship Sendje Berge was captured by pirates off the coast of Nigeria.

Team of 9 abducted," the company said, according to E24.

The attack occurred overnight under murky circumstances. The rest of the crew was left unharmed.

The Gulf of Guinea is Africa's most economically active and oil-rich region. Pirate activity in the region has increased in recent years, prompting Nigeria, Ghana and other surrounding regions to set up a naval coordination operation to combat the phenomenon.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Company Guinea Ghana Nigeria Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.