Pirates Kidnap Two Russians From Vessel Off Nigeria's Coast - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria said on Wednesday that two Russian citizens were abducted by pirates from the Water Phoenix vessel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Nigeria said on Wednesday that two Russian citizens were abducted by pirates from the Water Phoenix vessel.

"We confirm that two Russians were kidnapped from the Water Phoenix vessel on September 8, 30 kilometers [18.

6 miles] away from the city of Lagos in Nigeria, as a result of an attack by pirates. We are making effort, in cooperation with Nigeria's law enforcement agencies, to establish the whereabouts of the hostages and to release them," the Russian Embassy in Nigeria said in a statement.

