Pirates Leave Benin's Waters Along With Hostages Including 3 Russians - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:20 AM

The pirates, who attacked the Tommi Ritscher container ship in Benin's port city of Cotonou on April 19, have left the western African state's territorial waters along with eight hostages, including three Russian nationals, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The pirates, who attacked the Tommi Ritscher container ship in Benin's port city of Cotonou on April 19, have left the western African state's territorial waters along with eight hostages, including three Russian nationals, the Russian embassy in Benin and Togo told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the embassy, early on April 21, representatives of Benin's navy boarded the attacked ship and found 11 crew members who managed to barricade themselves during the raid.

"As of now, the pirates have left the territorial waters of Benin, along with eight hostages. Unfortunately, there are three citizens of Russia among them," the embassy said, adding it has no information on the health condition of the captured Russians yet.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that among the hostages from the Tommi Ritscher vessel, there was a Ukrainian, who was a crew member. The ministry added that the Ukrainian Consulate General in Hamburg established contact with the ship's operator to clarify the circumstances of the case. At the same time, the Ukrainian embassy in Nigeria, which is also responsible for Benin, appealed to the authorities in Benin to confirm the capture of its citizen.

