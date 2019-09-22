UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Release Russian Sailors Captured Near Cameroon - Source In Company

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Pirates Release Russian Sailors Captured Near Cameroon - Source in Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Pirates have released Russian sailors, who were abducted off Cameroon's coast in mid-August, a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Sunday.

A multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt, the Marmalaita, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members, including three Russians ” a first mate from St.

Petersburg, a captain from Vladivostok and a senior mechanic from Murmansk. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port. There were also four Philippine and one Ukrainian nationals among those abducted.

"They all were released ... All of them have been transferred to Germany," the source said.

According to the source, the Russian sailors may return to their homeland next week, but it is still unknown exactly. All the sailors are safe and sound.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Douala Murmansk Vladivostok St. Petersburg Antigua And Barbuda Cameroon May August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

41 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.