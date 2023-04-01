UrduPoint.com

Pirates Seize Danish Tanker In Guinea Gulf, 6 People Captured - French Maritime Prefecture

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Six members of the crew of a tanker, owned by the Danish company Monjasa and seized by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, were captured, the French maritime prefecture of the Atlantic said.

"The members of the crew, who were on board, said six other (crew members) were taken captives by the pirates," the prefecture's statement said.

On Thursday, a French patrol vessel Premier-Maître L'Her that was in the Gulf of Guinea on an anti-piracy mission Corymbe, discovered the Danish tanker using a drone. When the French ship approached the tanker, the pirate vessel was no longer nearby.

The French sailors provided the tanker's crew, three of whom were lightly injured, with necessary assistance. The tanker and the fuel it was carrying were not damaged.

Last week, the Danish tanker was attacked by pirates. The vessel was boarded 225 kilometers (about 140 miles) off the coast of the Republic of the Congo. The tanker sails under the flag of Liberia and is operated by Dubai-based company Montec Ship Management owned by Monjasa. The tanker transports oil and chemicals.

