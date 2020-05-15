Pirates Still Make No Demands Regarding Russians Kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) No demands have yet been heard from pirates that are believed to have kidnapped several Russian nationals in the Gulf of Guinea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Until now, the pirates have not got in touch and have not put forward any requirements. The Russian embassy in Cameroon is actively working with the authorities of Equatorial Guinea and the shipowner company to help establish the whereabouts of the abducted Russian citizens and secure their speedy release.

We keep this issue on special control," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On May 10, Dryad Global company specializing in maritime security said that as a result of pirate attacks on two vessels in the port of Luba in the Gulf of Guinea, several Russian and Ukrainian nationals were abducted and possibly injured. The Russian embassy in Cameroon later confirmed that pirates kidnapped two Russian nationals from the Djibloho research vessel and one from the Rio Mitong cargo vessel off the coast of Equatorial Guinea.