Pistons slump to record-equalling 26th NBA defeat

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Detroit Pistons matched an NBA single-season mark for futility on Saturday, slumping to a 26th straight defeat in a 126-115 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn.

As reigning champions Denver and Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Milwaukee posted comfortable victories, the Pistons matched the league's longest single-season losing streak -- set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit, an iconic franchise that won NBA titles in 1989, 1990 and 2004 -- hasn't won since October 28.

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points with six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Nets -- who had seven players score in double figures.

Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Cade Cunningham added 22 for the Pistons, who coughed up 14 turnovers leading to 22 Nets points.

Brooklyn out-scored Detroit 62-42 in the paint and held an 18-9 edge in second-chance points and never trailed after the first quarter.

Detroit will try to turn the tables when they play the Nets in Brooklyn again on Tuesday, when a defeat would land them with the single-season record -- and put them one away from matching the longest losing streak ever, the 28-game slide of the 76ers that spanned the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Pistons owner Tom Gores acknowledged the frustration of fans on Friday in a Zoom call with reporters.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but I apologize for folks who are paying for their tickets and not getting that win," Gores said, adding "we do have a plan, but the pain is there."

Nevertheless, Gores branded frustrated fans' calls to "sell the team" that rang out in Detroit on Thursday "ridiculous."

"I understand a fan being upset, but it's a ridiculous thought," he said.

As the Pistons remained mired in misery, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points to lead Milwaukee to a 130-111 victory over the Knicks in New York, stretching the Bucks' winning streak to seven games.

The Greek star added seven rebounds and seven assists while Bobby Portis came off the bench to deliver 23 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who improved to 22-7.

"Right now our team is just rolling," Portis said.

"Everybody is playing with swag and confidence, playing together."

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 36 points and Julius Randle added 26 for the Knicks, who will try to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Bucks in their Christmas holiday rematch on Monday, also at Madison Square Garden.

Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks, who out-rebounded the Knicks 53-40.

The Bucks remained second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, who improved to an NBA-best 22-6 with a 145-108 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum returned from a one-game injury absence to score 30 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 for Boston, who ended the Clippers' six-game home winning streak.

In Charlotte, the Nuggets used a dominant third quarter to take control and held on for a 102-95 victory over the Hornets.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists before fouling out late and Denver out-scored the Hornets 30-9 in the third period on the way to a fourth straight win.

Jamal Murray added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Nuggets, who trailed by six at halftime but opened the third quarter on a 25-1 run, the Hornets unable to make a basket until the final minute of the period.

Miles Bridges scored 22 points to lead the Hornets, P.J Washington added 20 off the bench but the Hornets dropped their seventh straight.

The Houston Rockets, fueled by a career-high 37 points and 11 rebounds from Alperen Sengun, edged the Pelicans 106-104 in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson scored 28 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 for the Pelicans, who led by as many as six in the fourth quarter but were hurt by a pair of late turnovers.

The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 3-0 since Ja Morant's return from a 25-game suspension, beating the Hawks 125-119 in Atlanta.

Desmond Bane scored 37 points and Morant added 30 with 11 assists for the Grizzlies, who withstood a 30-point, 13-assist double-double from Atlanta's Trae Young.

It was Young's seventh straight game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak.

