Pistorius' Remarks on Ukrainian Attacks on Russia Should Be 'Memorized' - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who recently claimed that Ukraine's attacks on Russia are justified as long as they do not target civilians.

Earlier this week, Pistorius told the ZDF broadcaster that it is "normal" that Ukraine launches limited attacks on the Russian territory as long as no cities and no civilians are targeted.

"Has everyone memorized that? 'Limited strikes are an acceptable tactic.' Boris (Pistorius), you don't forget your statement, either. In any case, I will remind you," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

The spokeswoman also wondered if the German Defense Ministry established the perpetrators of the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines and if the destruction of Germany's critical infrastructure project was also some "acceptable tactic of limited strikes.

" She also asked for more transparency in the matter, while inquiring whether Berlin's "elder brother in NATO" forbade the country to look into the blasts.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.