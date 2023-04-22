UrduPoint.com

Pistorius' Remarks On Ukrainian Attacks On Russia Should Be 'Memorized' - Zakharova

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pistorius' Remarks on Ukrainian Attacks on Russia Should Be 'Memorized' - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who recently claimed that Ukraine's attacks on Russia are justified as long as they do not target civilians.

Earlier this week, Pistorius told the ZDF broadcaster that it is "normal" that Ukraine launches limited attacks on the Russian territory as long as no cities and no civilians are targeted.

"Has everyone memorized that? 'Limited strikes are an acceptable tactic.' Boris (Pistorius), you don't forget your statement, either. In any case, I will remind you," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

The spokeswoman also wondered if the German Defense Ministry established the perpetrators of the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines and if the destruction of Germany's critical infrastructure project was also some "acceptable tactic of limited strikes.

" She also asked for more transparency in the matter, while inquiring whether Berlin's "elder brother in NATO" forbade the country to look into the blasts.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Norway Germany Seymour Berlin Nord United States September Gas From

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

6 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.