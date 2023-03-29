UrduPoint.com

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports Of Active Shooter At Catholic School

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.

"Alert...police are investigating reports of an (active) shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter.

A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Pittsburgh

Recent Stories

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power ..

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power War With China, Russia Combin ..

13 minutes ago
 PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates ..

PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates to local medical graduates

13 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendation ..

Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendations on Participation in Competit ..

14 minutes ago
 Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt extends all out support to SFA: Secy Fo ..

Sindh Govt extends all out support to SFA: Secy Food

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.