Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.

"Alert...police are investigating reports of an (active) shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter.

A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.