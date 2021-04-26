WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pixar's "Soul" won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, while the Best Animated Short award went to "﻿If Anything Happens I love You," according to live ABC coverage.

"Soul" was released in the US for home viewing only on the Disney+ streaming service last October, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93rd academy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). The Oscars are being aired live out of Los Angeles's Union Station and Dolby Theatre. There is limited attendance because of strict coronavirus restrictions.