UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pixar's Soul Gets Best Animated Feature Oscar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:00 AM

Pixar's Soul Gets Best Animated Feature Oscar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pixar's "Soul" won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, while the Best Animated Short award went to "﻿If Anything Happens I love You," according to live ABC coverage.

"Soul" was released in the US for home viewing only on the Disney+ streaming service last October, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93rd academy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). The Oscars are being aired live out of Los Angeles's Union Station and Dolby Theatre. There is limited attendance because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Related Topics

Los Angeles October Sunday Oscar Best Love Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

4 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

6 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.