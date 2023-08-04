Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PKK Militants Who Were Planning Terrorist Attacks in Istanbul Detained - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Turkish security forces have detained militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) who were planning to conduct terrorist attacks in shopping centers and parks of Istanbul, media reported on Friday.

According to Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper, militants were planning to blow up a shop. The detainees said that a PKK member from abroad sent them money for explosives.

