BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) revealed it conducted multiple drills in its western plateau over the past week.

This comes after the Indian military launched a major exercise along the border with China at the start of the month.

Chinese experts said on Monday the response displayed the PLA's capabilities in safeguarding national sovereignty and security as it faces India's provocations, Global Times reported.

An artillery regiment affiliated with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command recently conducted a comprehensive, cross-day-and-night exercise in a high-altitude region, involving live-fire shooting of PCL-181 155mm self-propelled howitzers and PHL-11 122mm multiple rocket launchers, as the drill tested the troops' fire strike efficiency and combat capabilities under the harsh cold in plateau regions.

In another recent event, held deep in a plateau region at an elevation of 5,100 meters, the PLA Xinjiang Military Command organized a joint fire strike confrontation drill, as PHL-03 300mm multiple rocket launchers and China's latest type of multiple rocket launchers capable of firing 370mm rockets teamed up with reconnaissance drones and artillery radars to launch precision strikes on the enemy.

JH-7 fighter bombers affiliated with the PLA Western Theater Command Air Force also joined the exercise, which trained joint aerial combat, electronic countermeasures and land-based air defense, the report said, noting that the drill practiced the weapons and equipment's performances and the coordination between the Army and the Air Force.

Deep in the heart of Zangnan in the southern part of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet), at an elevation of more than 4,000 meters, a combined arms brigade affiliated with the PLA Xizang Military Command recently conducted an assault training in mountainous areas.

Advanced PLA main battle equipment, including the Type 15 light tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers and auxiliary vehicles, took part in the drill, which tested the troops' physical fitness, skills and comprehensive combat capabilities in complicated terrains and under oxygen-lacking, freezing environment.

The reports on the PLA drills came after the Indian Army and Air Force on November 1 kicked off a three-day, major "airborne insertion and combat" exercise along the western border section with China, which was meant to convey a "clear message" to China.

China and India failed to reach an agreement during the latest round of corps commander-level talks over the western section of China-India border issues in early October, due to unreasonable and unrealistic demand from India.

Chinese experts warned at that time that China needed to be prepared to defend against another Indian military aggression.

China aimed to manage and control the China-India border issues through talks so both sides could resolve divergences and avoid conflicts, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and tv commentator, told the Global Times on Monday.

On the other hand, the PLA was also enhancing its combat preparedness as India kept making provocations along the borders, Song said, noting that proper military approaches were needed when necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and security.