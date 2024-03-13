PLA delegation visits Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegation for international military cooperation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4 to 13, announced the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday.

During the visits, the Chinese delegation met with President of Maldives and held talks with the defense authorities of three countries respectively.

They exchanged views on mil-to-mil relations and regional security issues of common concern, with a focus on promoting bilateral defense cooperation, and reached a series of consensus.

The visits further enriched the contents of defense cooperation between China and relevant countries.

