Open Menu

PLA Delegation Visits Maldives, Sri Lanka And Nepal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

PLA delegation visits Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegation for international military cooperation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4 to 13, announced the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegation for international military cooperation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4 to 13, announced the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday.

During the visits, the Chinese delegation met with President of Maldives and held talks with the defense authorities of three countries respectively.

They exchanged views on mil-to-mil relations and regional security issues of common concern, with a focus on promoting bilateral defense cooperation, and reached a series of consensus.

The visits further enriched the contents of defense cooperation between China and relevant countries.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Army Sri Lanka China Maldives Nepal March From

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

9 minutes ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

8 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

8 minutes ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

8 minutes ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

8 minutes ago
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

12 minutes ago
 Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

12 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

12 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

15 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

12 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World