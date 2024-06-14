PLA Navy Hospital Ship To Visit 13 Countries In Its 2024 Mission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Ark Peace will carry out Mission Harmony-2024 from mid-June, 2024 to mid-January, 2025, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday.
The ship will visit 13 countries including Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Benin, Mauritania, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, and provide medical service to local people, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.
It will also make port calls to France and Greece. This is the 12th overseas mission for Ark Peace since its commissioning, Zhang said.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From World
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum11 minutes ago
-
Kilts and bagpipes: Scotland's 'Tartan Army' in Munich for Euros opener11 minutes ago
-
Europe must be ‘very alert’ heading into ‘high fire danger’ season: Expert21 minutes ago
-
EU tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles unlikely to disrupt market: Fitch Ratings41 minutes ago
-
Turkish national defense minister meets counterparts at NATO meeting in Brussels51 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks51 minutes ago
-
South Africa’s ANC, DA, others reach deal on forming govt of national unity51 minutes ago
-
Turkish naval corvette opens to public visitors in Tokyo1 hour ago
-
Indian relatives grieve as bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims return2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says detained regional official accused of spying for Russia2 hours ago
-
Five mobile notaries, 16 judicial departments serving pilgrims during Hajj2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Islamic Affairs Distributes Over 237,000 Hajj Guidance Publications to Pilgrims2 hours ago