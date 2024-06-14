PLA Navy hospital ship to visit 13 countries in its 2024 mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Ark Peace will carry out Mission Harmony-2024 from mid-June, 2024 to mid-January, 2025, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday.

The ship will visit 13 countries including Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Benin, Mauritania, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, and provide medical service to local people, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

It will also make port calls to France and Greece. This is the 12th overseas mission for Ark Peace since its commissioning, Zhang said.