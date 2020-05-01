PLA sent medical supplies, experts to Pakistan, other countries to battle COVID-19

The Chinese military has donated anti-epidemic supplies or sent medical teams to countries including Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar and Vietnam, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense said.

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Chinese military has donated anti-epidemic supplies or sent medical teams to countries including Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar and Vietnam, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense said.

Expressing deep gratitude to other countries' defense ministries and militaries that had helped China in fighting COVID-19, he said during an online briefing that China will help the international community to the best of its ability while continuing its epidemic control efforts at home.

Experts from the Chinese military had shared their experience in fighting COVID-19 with their counterparts from Pakistan, Singapore and Russia via video conferences, according to Wu.

Noting that a virus respects no borders, Wu said that only with international solidarity can the world defeat this common enemy of mankind.

It may be mentioned that the Chinese medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen had reached Pakistan to help fight COVID-19.

The Chinese medical team comprising specialists in disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing, and nursing experts will stay in Pakistan for two months in order to facilitate the health professionals fighting COVID-19 on the frontline.

The Chinese medical team will provide guidance and share expertise with doctors and paramedics for COVID-19 treatment at various hospitals across the country.