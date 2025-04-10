PLA To Send Unit To Pakistan For PATS-2025 International Military Skill Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) At the invitation of the Pakistani military, the PLA Army will send a unit to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS)-2025 international military skills competition.
According to Global Times, the main subjects include night time reconnaissance and infiltration, ambush and counter-ambush, combat swimming, etc.
It aims to test and improve combat capability of participating troops and strengthen exchanges and mutual trust among militaries of all participating countries.
