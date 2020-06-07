Places of Worship to Partially Reopen in UK This Month - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Places of worship in the United Kingdom will reopen for individual prayer this month, as the government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said.

"Pleased to announce that from 15 June, places of worship will be able to open for individual prayer. Thank you to all the faith leaders who are working with me to ensure this is done safely. I know that for millions across the country this news has been long awaited," Jenrick wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The United Kingdom introduced coronavirus lockdown measures on March 23, places of worship were then closed across the country.

In mid-May, the United Kingdom launched its 5-level coronavirus alert system to monitor the situation concerning the COVID-19 outbreak. The country is now at level 4, meaning that transmission is still relatively high. The government says that the United Kingdom is "transitioning" to level 3, which means the epidemic is in "general circulation."

According to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus count, there are now over 286,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 40,500.