Placido Domingo Resigns As Head Of Los Angeles Opera Over Sex Allegations - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Spanish opera singer, conductor and administrator Placido Domingo said in a statement that he has resigned from the Los Angeles Opera after decades of leadership and an association of half-a-century amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

"[R]ecent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this Company that I so love has been compromised," Domingo said on Wednesday. "I have decided that it is in the best interests of Los Angeles Opera for me to resign as its General Director."

Domingo, 78, said he would continue to work to clear his name, but would also withdraw from his future scheduled performances.

"However, I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company's dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that Los Angeles Opera continues to grow and excel," Domingo said.

The Executive Committee of the Los Angeles Opera Board of Directors said in a responding statement that Domingo's contributions to the cultural life of Los Angeles had been "unprecedented and profound" and praised him as the driving force behind the creation, development and growth of the company.

