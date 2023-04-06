Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Placing Tactical Nuclear Weapons Near Polish Border Not Necessary - Minsk

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Placing Tactical Nuclear Weapons Near Polish Border Not Necessary - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons near Polish border is not necessary as it can be deployed anywhere in Belarus, Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.

"Belarus is fully located near the western borders (of the Union State), it is the western outpost of the Union State. It is not necessary to deploy (tactical nuclear weapons) near the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia," Volfovich said, as quote by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border

Recent Stories

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity ..

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchan ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of bus ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of business, industrial sectors in a ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

18 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

33 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.