Placing Tactical Nuclear Weapons Near Polish Border Not Necessary - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons near Polish border is not necessary as it can be deployed anywhere in Belarus, Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.

"Belarus is fully located near the western borders (of the Union State), it is the western outpost of the Union State. It is not necessary to deploy (tactical nuclear weapons) near the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia," Volfovich said, as quote by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.