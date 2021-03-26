Plain Clothes New York City Police to Patrol Sidewalks for Racial Attacks - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) New York City police officers dressed in street clothes will begin patrolling sidewalks and subway platforms in a crackdown on attacks and harassment of Asian Americans, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters.

"We'll be using police officers in plain clothes and in teams to prevent new Yorkers from becoming victims in the first place," Shea said at a press conference on Thursday.

Shea warned potential perpetrators that the next person they target on the sidewalk or on a train platform may be a plain clothes NYC police officer, "so think twice."

Asian-Americans reported a surge in harassment after a white man was charged with fatally shooting eight people, including six of Asian descent in a March 16 attack on several massage parlors in the US state of Georgia.