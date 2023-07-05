Plaintiff Uses 3 Grenades in Kiev City Court, Takes Guard Hostage - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) An explosion occurred in the Shevchenko district court of Kiev, the plaintiff detonated three grenades and took a guard hostage, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Wednesday.

The accused Gumeniuk, who committed a terrorist attack near the Ukrainian parliament building on August 31, 2015, detonated three grenades in the convoy premises, grabbed a pistol and took the guard hostage, according the the media outlet.