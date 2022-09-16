UrduPoint.com

Plan Of Russia's Special Military Operation Not Being Corrected - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Plan of Russia's Special Military Operation Not Being Corrected - Putin

The plan of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not being corrected but some operational decisions are made on the ground, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The plan of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not being corrected but some operational decisions are made on the ground, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The plan is not subject to adjustment, the General Staff makes operational decisions during the operation, something is considered key, the main goal is to liberate the entire territory of Donbas.

This work continues despite these counteroffensive attempts by the Ukrainian military," Putin told reporters, adding that Kiev's offensive does not stop but Moscow is not in a hurry.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Groundbreaking ceremony for Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home ..

Groundbreaking ceremony for Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home Cadet College held

1 minute ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 UK cost-of-living crisis unmoved by queen's death

UK cost-of-living crisis unmoved by queen's death

1 minute ago
 Secretary chairs DERC meeting

Secretary chairs DERC meeting

1 minute ago
 Massachusetts Offers to Relocate Migrants on Marth ..

Massachusetts Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha's Vineyard to Military Base ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Calls EU's Decision to Limit Exports of Russ ..

Putin Calls EU's Decision to Limit Exports of Russian Grain to Poor Nations 'Dis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.