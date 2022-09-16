(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The plan of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not being corrected but some operational decisions are made on the ground, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"The plan is not subject to adjustment, the General Staff makes operational decisions during the operation, something is considered key, the main goal is to liberate the entire territory of Donbas.

This work continues despite these counteroffensive attempts by the Ukrainian military," Putin told reporters, adding that Kiev's offensive does not stop but Moscow is not in a hurry.