Plan to Lift Sanctions Against Russia Needed for Possible Moscow-Kiev Agreement - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated the need for a plan for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia in the event that agreements are reached between Moscow and Kiev.

"You know, it is necessary to clarify all the details, the whole process. For example, to publish a plan for how sanctions against Russia will be gradually lifted. This must be done, because if there are agreements, you need to know all the following stages, processes," Kalin said in an interview with the TRT Haber broadcaster.

Kalin said that his country would not join the sanctions against Russia, Ankara has already expressed its position using the Montreux Convention.

"We have already stated our position that we will not join the sanctions.

We used the rights that the Montreux Convention gives us, warships are not allowed into the straits. That is, warships stay away from the war, this is our firm position and it is accepted by the parties," he said.

Kalin said that "burning all bridges" with Russia is unacceptable, as someone who will speak with Moscow is needed.

Possible sanctions against Russia would hit Turkey more, he said.

"Turkish sanctions against Russia would be a blow to the Turkish economy. It would hit Turkey more than Russia," he said.

Turkey is not under pressure from the United States and the West on the issue of sanctions against Russia, the spokesman added.