Plan to Resolve 'Grain Issue' Agreed Upon by 4 Sides in General - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The plan to resolve the "grain issue" was agreed upon by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on general principles, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday, adding that it needs to be specified.

Later this week, Turkey will hold the mext grain issue meeting, Akar told reporters.

"The plan for the transportation of grain and food products was agreed upon on general principles. We continue our efforts to turn it into a concrete document to start the implementation process," Akar said.