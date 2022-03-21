UrduPoint.com

Plane Carrying 132 Crashes In China, Xi Orders Probe

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on Monday causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of metres in just three minutes

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on Monday causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of metres in just three minutes.

There was no immediate confirmation of the number of casualties, but the disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from President Xi Jinping who said he was "shocked" and ordered an immediate investigation into its cause.

The Boeing 737 flight from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

"It has been confirmed that this flight has crashed," the CAAC said, adding that it had activated its emergency response, while hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said.

Fears for the fate of the jet spread on Monday afternoon as local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived as planned in Guangzhou after taking off from Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT).

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed no data for the flight after 2:22 pm.

The tracker showed the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in the span of three minutes, before flight information stopped.

State broadcaster CCTV said the crash "caused a mountain fire" which was later extinguished, as rescuers poured to the scene in Teng county near Wuzhou.

One villager told a local news site that the plane involved in the crash had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire caused when the plane crashed onto the mountainside.

China Eastern changed its website to black and white colours on Monday afternoon, and opened an emergency assistance phone number.

- Debris - President Xi called for "all efforts" towards the rescue and to find out the "cause of the accident as soon as possible", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern U5735 accident," he said.

A villager surnamed Liu told state-run China News Service that he had driven a motorbike to the scene after hearing a loud explosion.

He said he saw debris on the ground, including an aircraft wing and fragments of clothing hanging from trees.

China had enjoyed an enviable air safety record in recent years as the country was crisscrossed by newly built airports and serviced by new airlines established to match breakneck growth over the last few decades.

A Henan Airlines flight crashed in northeastern Heilongjiang province in 2010, killing at least 42 out of 92 people on board.

The deadliest Chinese commercial flight crash was a China Northwest Airlines crash in 1994, which killed all 160 onboard.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Fire China Traffic Wuzhou Guangzhou Kunming SITE Hub Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss human ..

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanist ..

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condi ..

Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condition

1 minute ago
 Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

1 minute ago
 RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

5 minutes ago
 Over one million get free medical treatment under ..

Over one million get free medical treatment under Sehat Card Program: Jhagra

5 minutes ago
 Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberatta ..

Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberattack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>