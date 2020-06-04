Plane Carrying 150 US Lung Ventilators Lands in Moscow - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A plane carrying the second batch of US artificial lung ventilators, consisting of 150 pieces, has landed in Moscow, the US Embassy in Russia said on Thursday.

"Arriving now in Moscow: Humanitarian aid delivery from the American people to the people of Russia.

This represents a $5.6 million donation which includes 200 much needed U.S.-manufactured ventilators to help Russia deal with the #COVID19 crisis," the embassy's press secretary, Rebecca Ross, wrote on Twitter.

The first batch, consisting of 50 ventilators, was delivered to Moscow in May, as part of assistance in the coronavirus response.