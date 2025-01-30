Plane Carrying 64 Collides With Helicopter, Crashes In Washington
January 30, 2025
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A US passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's Potomac River Wednesday after colliding midair with a military helicopter on a night training exercise, prompting a desperate search for survivors in the dark, near-freezing water.
The plane was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas, when the collision happened.
American Airlines, whose subsidiary PSA Airlines operated the Bombardier regional jet, said "there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."
A US Army official said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk carrying three soldiers -- their status currently unknown. They had been on a "training flight," a separate military spokesperson said in a statement.
Washington police said "there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."
However, a massive search and rescue operation was in progress, with divers visible in the glare of powerful lights as they plunged into the snow-lined Potomac to scour the wreckage of both aircraft.
"We're going to be out there as long as it takes, and we're obviously trying to get to people as soon as possible, but we are going to recover our fellow citizens," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.
Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly said at a press briefing that emergency crews, totaling about 300 people, were working in "extremely rough" conditions and gave little indication they expected to find anyone alive.
"We will re-evaluate where we are with the rescue operation in the morning, when we get a better sense of it," Donnelly said.
"But we are still out there working, and we're going to continue that throughout the night."
Witness Ari Schulman was driving home when he saw what he described as "a stream of sparks" overhead.
"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.
"Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added.
"It looked like a Roman candle."
