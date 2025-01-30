Plane carrying 64 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A US passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding midair with a military helicopter on a nighttime training exercise Wednesday, prompting a desperate search for survivors in the dark, near-freezing water.

The plane was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas when the collision happened.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary PSA Airlines operated the Bombardier regional jet, said "There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."

A US Army official said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers -- their status currently unknown. They had been on a "training flight," a separate military spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington police said, "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."

However, a massive search and rescue operation was in progress, with divers visible in the glare of powerful lights as they plunged into the snow-lined Potomac to scour the wreckage of both aircraft.

Washington's fire chief told a press briefing that emergency crews, totalling about 300 people, were working in "extremely rough" conditions and gave little indication they expected to find anyone alive.

The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources saying police had already started to pull out multiple bodies.

Witness Ari Schulman was driving home when he saw what he described as "a stream of sparks" overhead.

"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal.

It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.

"Three seconds later, and at that point, it was banked all the way to the right.... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added. "It looked like a Roman candle."

- Trump criticizes traffic control -

President Donald Trump said in an official statement that he had been "fully briefed" and said of any victims, "may God bless their souls."

But less than four hours after the disaster -- and while other officials stressed they were waiting for investigations to unfold -- he returned to social media to critique the air traffic control.

"The aeroplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the aeroplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn? Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane? This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National and the airport was not due to reopen until 11:00 am (1600 GMT) Thursday.

American Airlines' chief executive issued a video statement in which he expressed "deep sorrow," while US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas called the collision "nothing short of a nightmare."