Plane Carrying Evo Morales Takes Off From Bolivia - Mexican Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A plane of the Mexican Air Force with the resigned Bolivian President Evo Morales on board took off from Bolivia, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

"Mexican Air Force plane with Evo Morales on board took off," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Morales previously announced that he was leaving the country and heading to Mexico, which granted him political asylum.

Ebrard noted that according to existing international conventions, Evo Morales is protected by Mexico.

"His life and health are out of danger," the minister added.

Morales stepped down on Sunday amid massive protests against his victory in the October elections. The country's armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president's resignation. Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.