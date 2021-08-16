UrduPoint.com

Plane Carrying Ghani Did Not Enter Tajik Airspace, Land In Country - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The plane carrying ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who resigned to prevent further violence, neither entered Tajikistan's airspace nor landed in the country, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The plane with Ashraf Ghani on board neither entered Tajikistan's airspace nor landed on the country's territory ... It should be also noted that the Tajik side has not received a relevant request from the Afghan side," the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

