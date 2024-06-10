Plane Carrying Malawi's VP Missing: Govt
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
A military aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president Saulos Chilima has been reported missing after it failed to make a landing Monday morning, the government said
Lilongwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A military aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president Saulos Chilima has been reported missing after it failed to make a landing Monday morning, the government said.
"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," the government said in a statement.
The plane, which took off just after 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT), was carrying 51-year-old Chilima and nine others.
President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered regional and national forces to conduct an "immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft", the statement said.
Chakwera, who was due to travel to the Bahamas for a working visit, has since cancelled his trip.
Recent Stories
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores2 minutes ago
-
South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs at T20 World Cup2 minutes ago
-
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job7 minutes ago
-
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: UN41 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange41 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's new parliament to meet Friday to elect president39 minutes ago
-
Euro knocked by European vote uncertainty39 minutes ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil1 hour ago
-
Int'l media visits Virtual Press Center in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Tunisian all-women's team eye inventors' prize for smart wheelchair2 hours ago
-
Saudi Commerce Ministry teams conduct over 24,000 inspection visits in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry4 hours ago