Plane Carrying More Than 60 Collides With Helicopter, Crashes In Washington
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A US passenger plane carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's chilly Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, prompting a major emergency response and the grounding of all flights.
The plane had been about to land after flying from Kansas.
American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, said "there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."
A US Army official said the helicopter was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers -- their status currently unknown.
Washington police said "there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time," although a massive search and rescue operation was in progress.
The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources saying police had started to pull multiple bodies from the Potomac.
Witness Ari Schulman described "a stream of sparks" and what looked like a large firework when the nighttime collision erupted overhead as he drove home.
"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.
"Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added. "It looked like a Roman candle."
President Donald Trump said he had been "fully briefed" on the accident and said of any victims, "may God bless their souls.
"
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.
Kristi Noem, the country's new secretary of homeland security, posted on X that she was "deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA."
Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the river, where any work was complicated by the fact it was dark and close to freezing. Dozens of fire trucks headed toward the airport and divers could be seen going off boats into the Potomac.
The FAA said a Bombardier regional jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT). The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.
US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said the collision was "nothing short of a nightmare."
"I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident," he wrote on X.
"I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."
Recent Stories
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
More Stories From World
-
Plane carrying more than 60 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington4 minutes ago
-
Life's 'basic building blocks' found in asteroid samples4 minutes ago
-
Plane carrying more than 60 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington4 minutes ago
-
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for more6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's UN envoy hosts lunch for UN chief & UNSC's non-permanent members24 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results34 minutes ago
-
Canada to offer pandemic-level economic support if hit by US tariffs1 hour ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 161 hour ago
-
Avalanche kills four Norwegian skiers in French Alps3 hours ago
-
Avalanche kills three Norwegian skiers in French Alps9 hours ago
-
White House sparks confusion over fate of unprecedented funding freeze10 hours ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says10 hours ago