Open Menu

Plane Carrying More Than 60 Collides With Helicopter, Crashes In Washington

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Plane carrying more than 60 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A US passenger plane carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's chilly Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, prompting a major emergency response and the grounding of all flights.

The plane had been about to land after flying from Kansas.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, said "there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."

A US Army official said the helicopter was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers -- their status currently unknown.

Washington police said "there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time," although a massive search and rescue operation was in progress.

The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources saying police had started to pull multiple bodies from the Potomac.

Witness Ari Schulman described "a stream of sparks" and what looked like a large firework when the nighttime collision erupted overhead as he drove home.

"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.

"Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added. "It looked like a Roman candle."

President Donald Trump said he had been "fully briefed" on the accident and said of any victims, "may God bless their souls.

"

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

Kristi Noem, the country's new secretary of homeland security, posted on X that she was "deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA."

Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the river, where any work was complicated by the fact it was dark and close to freezing. Dozens of fire trucks headed toward the airport and divers could be seen going off boats into the Potomac.

The FAA said a Bombardier regional jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT). The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.

US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said the collision was "nothing short of a nightmare."

"I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident," he wrote on X.

"I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."

Recent Stories

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

1 hour ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

9 hours ago
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

10 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

11 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

11 hours ago
 In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

11 hours ago

More Stories From World