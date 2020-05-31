UrduPoint.com
Plane Carrying Russians From London To St. Petersburg Lands At Pulkovo Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:00 AM

SS. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) An Aeroflot plane carrying 70 Russians who have decided to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic has arrived from London to St. Petersburg, according to Pulkovo Airport flight information.

"London - St. Petersburg Flight SU 2583 arrived at 23:57 [20:57 GMT on Saturday]," the online arrival and departure information board says.

According to St. Petersburg authorities, 70 Russians returned to Russia from London on that flight. They will now be screened for the coronavirus.

Last week, an Aeroflot plane brought Russians, including 12 babies and over 30 students (12 of them school students), from New York to Moscow.

There were 67 people from the so-called "humanitarian list" among the passengers. The list includes people undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation in the United States, handicapped people, elderly people.

Russia has registered over 396,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 4,500 deaths from COVID-19. More than 167,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. In St. Petersburg, over 15,500 cases have been confirmed, including more than 190 deaths.

