UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Carrying Russians, Including School Students, Leaves New York For Moscow - Antonov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:40 AM

Plane Carrying Russians, Including School Students, Leaves New York For Moscow - Antonov

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) An Aeroflot plane carrying Russians, including 12 babies and over 30 students, from New York to Moscow has left the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"A total of 379 people, including 12 babies, were registered for the flight. Boarding completed without any serious issues," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters, adding that there are 33 students among the passengers, including 12 school students.

According to Antonov, there are 67 people from the so-called "humanitarian list" among the passengers.

The list includes people who were undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation in the United States, handicapped people, elderly people.

"We tried to provide each of them with the necessary assistance in preparing the documents necessary for returning home," the Russian Ambassador told reporters.

On Friday, Antonov told reporters that the Russian Embassy had facilitated the repatriation of 38 Russian teenagers whose school programs in the United States were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic and planned to send another 12 back home on Saturday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia New York United States From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

5 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

5 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

5 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

5 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.