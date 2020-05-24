Plane Carrying Russians, Including School Students, Leaves New York For Moscow - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) An Aeroflot plane carrying Russians, including 12 babies and over 30 students, from New York to Moscow has left the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"A total of 379 people, including 12 babies, were registered for the flight. Boarding completed without any serious issues," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters, adding that there are 33 students among the passengers, including 12 school students.

According to Antonov, there are 67 people from the so-called "humanitarian list" among the passengers.

The list includes people who were undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation in the United States, handicapped people, elderly people.

"We tried to provide each of them with the necessary assistance in preparing the documents necessary for returning home," the Russian Ambassador told reporters.

On Friday, Antonov told reporters that the Russian Embassy had facilitated the repatriation of 38 Russian teenagers whose school programs in the United States were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic and planned to send another 12 back home on Saturday.