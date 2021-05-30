Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes in Tennessee, All Presumed Dead - WPLN-FM

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) A Cessna C501 plane with seven people on board crashed near Smyrna, a town in Rutherford County, Tennessee, with all of the people presumed dead, WPLN-FM (Nashville Public Radio) reports.

The small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday morning, after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.

The plane was bound for Palm Beach International Airport, according to emergency officials cited by WPLN-FM.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue released a list, identifying all seven people who were on board the plane. WPLN-FM said they are from Brentwood and are all presumed dead.

The plane crash is being investigated by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

