Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus At Los Angeles Airport

Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) At least five people were injured when a plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport, the air harbor said on Saturday.

"A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people," the airport said on Twitter, adding that its operation has not been disrupted.

The reasons behind the incident were not specified.

