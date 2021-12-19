MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Four people were killed after a small plane crashed in coastal waters near the city of Redcliffe in north-eastern Australia early Sunday, the police of the state of Queensland said.

"Four people have died following a plane crash near Redcliffe this morning," the police statement read.

The Australian ABC broadcaster reported that two of the four killed are children. The aircraft is still in water and remains turned over, according to the media.