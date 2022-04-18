UrduPoint.com

Plane Crash In Finland Kills Pilot - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 02:30 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of central Finland said.

"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla.

The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.

The plane's distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.

Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.

