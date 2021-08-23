Plane Crash in Northern France Kills 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) A plane crashed near an airfield in France's Nord department, leaving two dead, French media reported on Monday.

An instructor and a student were on board the aircraft, according to BFMTV broadcaster.

A team of 37 firefighters was reportedly deployed to the scene, as the plane caught fire after the crash.

In mid-June, a similar accident occurred in Wambrechies, a neighboring commune located in the same Nord department. Three people died as a result of the crash of a small tourist plane.