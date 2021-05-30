Plane Crash in Texas Kills One Person - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) At least one person was killed and another was wounded in a single-engine plane crash in Texas, KHOU tv reports.

A PZL-104 Wilga plane crashed at the Pearland Regional Airport on Saturday, KHOU said citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at around 2:54 p.m. local time (19:54 GMT).

The cause of the crash remains unclear. An FAA and NTSB (National Transportation Safety board investigation is underway.