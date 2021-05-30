UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Crash In Texas Kills One Person - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 AM

Plane Crash in Texas Kills One Person - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) At least one person was killed and another was wounded in a single-engine plane crash in Texas, KHOU tv reports.

A PZL-104 Wilga plane crashed at the Pearland Regional Airport on Saturday, KHOU said citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at around 2:54 p.m. local time (19:54 GMT).

The cause of the crash remains unclear. An FAA and NTSB (National Transportation Safety board investigation is underway.

Related Topics

TV Airport P

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

4 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

5 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

5 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

5 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.