Plane Crash Kills 3 People, Including Child, in Goshute Valley in Nevada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Three people, including a child, were killed in a plane crash in Nevada about 20 miles from the border with Utah, Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told Elko Daily.

The crash occurred in Goshute Valley in Nevada's Elko County on Friday night; a mission to recover the bodies was launched on Saturday morning, Czegledi said.

The identities of the victims are currently being withheld, but, according to Czegledi, they are a man, a woman and a boy of "approximately 10 years old," all Arizona residents, Elko Daily said on Saturday.

Their Beechcraft plane crashed nose down when it was trying to land for unknown reasons in Goshute Valley about 20-25 miles from Nevada's border with Utah, Czegledi told Elko Daily.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway.