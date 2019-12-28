NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 28 (Sputnik) - Flight data and voice recorders of the Bek Air airline's plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Almaty on Friday will be sent to Moscow for decryption in the Interstate Aviation Committee, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Berik Kamaliev said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar talked to the Interstate Aviation Committee chairman. This evening, at 18:40 [12:40 GMT] an expert will arrive in Almaty from Moscow.

An investigative team is working, the flight recorders have been extracted, and tomorrow we will send the black boxes to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for decryption," Kamaliev said.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed on Friday soon after takeoff. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed in the crash.