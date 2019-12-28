UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Crashed Near Almaty's Black Boxes To Be Sent To Moscow For Decryption- Vice Minister

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Plane Crashed Near Almaty's Black Boxes to Be Sent to Moscow for Decryption- Vice Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 28 (Sputnik) - Flight data and voice recorders of the Bek Air airline's plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Almaty on Friday will be sent to Moscow for decryption in the Interstate Aviation Committee, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Berik Kamaliev said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar talked to the Interstate Aviation Committee chairman. This evening, at 18:40 [12:40 GMT] an expert will arrive in Almaty from Moscow.

An investigative team is working, the flight recorders have been extracted, and tomorrow we will send the black boxes to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for decryption," Kamaliev said.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed on Friday soon after takeoff. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed in the crash. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Moscow Almaty December From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Telecommunications Regulatory Authorityâ€™s statem ..

10 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

12 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

12 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

12 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.