Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: officials

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, told AFP.