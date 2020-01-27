UrduPoint.com
Plane Crashes In Eastern Afghanistan: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: officials

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, told AFP.

A police spokesman in the province also confirmed the crash butwas also unable to identify the craft.

