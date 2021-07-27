UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Crashes Into Woods Near Airport In California, Number Aboard Unknown - Police

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:50 AM

Plane Crashes Into Woods Near Airport in California, Number Aboard Unknown - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) An airplane crashed into a wooded area next to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in eastern California with an undetermined number of passengers onboard, the Truckee Police Department said in a statement.

"The Twin Turbo Jet CHALLENGER 605 aircraft was on approach for landing to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain adjacent to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport along Reynolds Way. No structures or persons on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash. The number of passengers and crew on board is undetermined at this time," the release said on Monday.

The crash ignited a fire that has since been contained and poses no threat to the nearby town of Truckee, according to police.

The Truckee-Tahoe Airport announced that it will be closed until Tuesday morning due to the crash.

Related Topics

Fire Police Turbo Airport

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

5 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

4 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

4 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

4 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

4 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.