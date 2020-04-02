Plane Delivering Aid to US Returns to Russia Thursday - Consulate in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The airplane that had delivered medical assistance to the United States to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak flew back to Russia on Thursday, Russia's Consulate General in New York said in a statement.

"On April 2, the Antonov An-124 Ruslan, which had previously delivered medical supplies and personal protective equipment from Russia, flew from the New York City airport back to the homeland," the consulate said via Twitter. "The diplomats from the Russian Consulate General in New York provided the crew with the necessary consular assistance."

The cargo plane arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday.

The United States had confirmed more than 226,374 cases of the novel coronavirus, 5,316 deaths from the disease and 8,826 cases of recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University.