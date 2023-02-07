Plane From Iran Carrying 45 Tonnes of Aid Lands at Damascus Airport - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) An Iranian plane with 45 tonnes of aid for those affected by Monday's earthquake in Syria has landed at Damascus airport, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred a few hours later.

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey was about 3,000 people, and in Syria over 700.