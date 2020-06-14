UrduPoint.com
Plane Heading To Ho Chi Minh City Skids Off Runway Due To Bad Weather Conditions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Plane Heading to Ho Chi Minh City Skids Off Runway Due to Bad Weather Conditions - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A VietJet low-cost airline plane heading from Phu Quoc islands to Ho Chi Minh city skidded off the runway near Tan Son Nhat International Airport due to difficult weather conditions, media reported on Sunday.

According to VNExpress online newspaper, the incident took place at 12:24 p. m. local time (03:24 GMT). The plane was landing amid heavy rain and gusty winds and skidded off the runway to a field.

The incident did not cause casualties or injuries. The plane was also not seriously damaged.

Your Thoughts and Comments

