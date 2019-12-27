UrduPoint.com
Plane Involved In Crash Near Almaty Disappeared From Radar 1 Minute After Takeoff- Airport

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

The Bek Air airline's plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Almaty earlier on Friday disappeared off the radar a minute after takeoff, the Almaty International Airport's press service said

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) - The Bek Air airline's plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Almaty earlier on Friday disappeared off the radar a minute after takeoff, the Almaty International Airport's press service said.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed earlier in the day soon after takeoff. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed and 49 were injured in the accident.

"The check-in started at 05:35 local time [23:35 GMT on Thursday] and finished at 06:35. The boarding finished at 07:03 and the plane took off at 07:21. The plane went off the radar at 07:22. The emergency was declared at 07:25. The call was received by the 103th control panel at 07:43," the press service said in a statement.

The statement added that the airport's search and rescue service, aviation security service and medics were the first to arrive at the scene.

