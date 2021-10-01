Plane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A Cessna light motor plane loaded with cocaine crashed during a forced landing after being chased by the Dominican Air Force fighter jets in the Oviedo municipality in the south of the country, local media reported Thursday.

"According to a preliminary report, after entering the airspace of the Dominican Republic, the plane was pursued by Super Tucano aircraft (light attack aircraft used by the country's Air Force). The pilot made an emergency landing," the National Drug Control Directorate was quoted as saying by the Caribe news portal.

At the crash site, the authorities found 275 1-kilogram (2.2 Pounds) bags of cocaine, the news outlet said. The search for the crew of the plane, which arrived in the country from South America, continues.

More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are located in the countries that form the "silver triangle" of cocaine production in the Andean region ” Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca also grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil.